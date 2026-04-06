Chocolate prices expected to ease by autumn

Chocolate lovers faced elevated prices over the Easter period, but should hopefully see respite by Halloween, analysts forecast.

Tight supply chains have kept retail prices for chocolate high, despite cocoa prices falling from prior records in recent months. Those declining input costs should reach consumers by the autumn, traders said, based on current supply-demand dynamics: Thanks to better weather, cocoa is on track to be in surplus over the course of 2026 for a second year running.

The Swiss chocolatier Lindt even published research this month showing consumers of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic exhibited greater demand for high-end candy — apparently driven by a desire for small luxuries.