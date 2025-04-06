Zelenskyy calls on West to ramp up pressure on Moscow as Russia strikes Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to dramatically increase the pressure on Moscow as Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine over the weekend.

Zelenskyy said the attacks, which included a deadly assault on his hometown, showed the Kremlin is not interested in peace.

A top Russian envoy said talks with the US could resume this week, although analysts believe Russia is deliberately slow-walking negotiations.

Washington’s engagement with Moscow has sparked speculation that US President Donald Trump is trying to pull a “Reverse Kissinger” to isolate China. But that “is both imprudent and wrong,” two experts argued in Foreign Affairs, noting that Kissinger, “a committed realist,” would never have made such a calculus.