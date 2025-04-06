Google AI masters Minecraft

An artificial intelligence system made by Google’s DeepMind AI lab has proven surprisingly adept at mastering the game of Minecraft without being taught the rules.

Experts said the research marks a step toward the development of more advanced AI that can learn from its surroundings.

In Minecraft, players explore a virtual, randomized world and use resources to create items: The AI, dubbed Dreamer, quickly learned the game through trial and error on its own, eventually managing to collect a diamond — a difficult task that requires multiple steps.

Its success shows that AI is able “to understand its physical environment and also to self-improve over time, without a human having to tell it exactly what to do,” one researcher said.