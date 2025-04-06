Global markets brace for turbulence

Global investors are bracing for another rocky week after US tariffs began taking effect.

Chinese markets faced a “grim Monday,” Bloomberg wrote, as Beijing retaliated against the punishing duties, while Taiwan regulators imposed temporary controls on short-selling to try and limit the turmoil.

Foreshadowing what may come after the opening bell Monday, Middle East markets — which trade on Sundays — suffered their worst decline since 2020.

On Wall Street, which just had its worst week in five years, uncertainty is leading firms to call off initial public offerings and denting hopes of deal-making resurgence.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent again dismissed fears of a recession, saying Sunday that the market “consistently underestimates Donald Trump.”