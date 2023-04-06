Zimbabwe migrant case brings South Africa’s xenophobia problem into focus

The cancellation of the ZEP program is part of a broader crackdown against migration in recent years, both in the political mainstream and through extremist organizations like Operation Dudula — a sentiment driven by the country’s bleak economic situation.

South Africa endured its most ever blackouts in 2022 during an ongoing power crisis and faces record unemployment. These issues were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the 2024 general election approaching and the ruling ANC party expected to lose support, many observers believe immigration will become an even more contentious issue with political parties seeking to be portrayed as tough on immigration to protect the interests of voters.

The likely result is that vigilante gangs will gather support among disenfranchised people, emboldening them to carry out their campaign of intimidation on African migrants in poor areas. The ANC’s waning popularity increases the chance of smaller parties focused on anti-immigrant policies entering a coalition government at a national or local level, or becoming so popular that larger parties co-opt their extremist ideologies.

Zimbabwe’s statistics agency estimates that nearly 800,000 of its citizens live in South Africa, having fled the economic crisis that has gripped their homeland for two decades — although many economists say the real figure is likely to be far higher because official numbers do not include illegal migrants. Most Zimbabweans living in South Africa take low-paid work, leading to resentment from locals in poor areas.

Dan Radebe, Operation Dudula’s national deputy chairperson, claimed there were nearly 5 million Zimbabweans in South Africa, without explaining how he came to that figure. “Obviously they are sitting with fraudulent photocopies, so extending those ZEPs will come at the expense of South Africans who are unemployed,” he told Semafor Africa, again without providing evidence of that claim.

Regardless of the outcome of the appeal, the high-profile case is likely to bring nationalism to the fore and make immigrants a lightning rod for grievances around unemployment, crime and the power crisis as the election cycle goes into full swing.