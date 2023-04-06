The Royal Family is looking into its links to the slave trade

The monarchy’s ties to slavery have been well documented, though the family has never gone as far as apologizing for its role in its proliferation. A trip by Prince William and his wife, Kate, to Jamaica last year was met by protesters demanding reparations and an apology.

In the 17th century, King Charles II established the transatlantic slave trade when he issued a charter which granted the Company of Royal Adventurers of England Trading a monopoly over the transportation, buying, and selling of people from Africa in England and its colonies.

The royal links to slavery began even earlier, in the mid-16th century, when Queen Elizabeth I encouraged slavery voyages by John Hawkins. He was responsible for three separate government-funded expeditions to Africa, and was rewarded by the queen for the profits he earned the monarchy.