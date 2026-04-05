Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 5

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The Next Era in Innovation
Tune in April 17 at 9 a.m. ET
New scientific discoveries and advancements in technology promise radical transformation for businesses and expand what’s possible for humanity. How will this era of innovation be defined?
Reimagining Global Economic Levers
Tune in April 17 at 9 a.m. ET
Traditional assumptions about asset classes, market dynamics, and business growth have been upended. How are companies and policymakers reimagining opportunities, risk management, and future-proofing as economies expand and shrink in unexpected ways?
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Semafor World Economy empowers global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Learn more.
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