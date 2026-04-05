Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy

Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 4

Semafor Events
Semafor Events
Apr 5, 2026, 1:22pm EDT
Semafor World Economy
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

Watch live

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

Tune in April 16 at 9 a.m. ET

Workforces around the world are bracing for profound transformation as AI, automation, and demographic change reshape labor markets. Some roles will disappear, others will expand, and many will evolve into forms that look entirely different from today.


Powering the Future

Tune in April 16 at 9 a.m. ET

The global energy transition has reached an inflection point, defined by competing visions of how quickly and equitably countries can shift from fossil fuels to electrification, renewables, and advanced technologies. The challenge is designing an energy system that is both secure and sustainable while meeting surging global demand.


Charting the Next Opportunities

Tune in April 16 at 10 a.m. ET

Ascendant economies are stepping into a more demanding global environment — one shaped by climate strain, demographic transformation, technological leaps, and renewed great-power competition. Understanding where genuine opportunity lies — and which risks are rising fastest — is essential for charting the next decade of emerging-market strategy.

Global Tastemakers, Culture, and Soft Power

Tune in April 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET

A new generation of tastemakers is exerting their influence as traditional culture gatekeepers find their power waning. Meanwhile, evolving cultural signals, and new consumer expectations around authenticity are reshaping the industry’s trajectory.

Leadership in an Uncertain World

Tune in April 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET

The global landscape has entered a period of profound uncertainty, marked by active conflicts, rising great-power rivalry, and the accelerating role of technology in shaping both offense and defense. How are shifting power dynamics, technological acceleration, and overlapping global risks reshaping the operating environment for global business?

Future of Philanthropy

Tune in April 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET

We are living through a period of rapid transformation, as the institutions people have relied upon are being disrupted at an unprecedented pace. Philanthropy is at a tipping point, yet is more essential than ever in unlocking the inherent strength and potential within communities.

Title icon

Know More

Semafor World Economy empowers global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Learn more.

AD
AD