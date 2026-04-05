Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 4

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Building the Workforce of Tomorrow
Workforces around the world are bracing for profound transformation as AI, automation, and demographic change reshape labor markets. Some roles will disappear, others will expand, and many will evolve into forms that look entirely different from today.
Powering the Future
The global energy transition has reached an inflection point, defined by competing visions of how quickly and equitably countries can shift from fossil fuels to electrification, renewables, and advanced technologies. The challenge is designing an energy system that is both secure and sustainable while meeting surging global demand.
Charting the Next Opportunities
Ascendant economies are stepping into a more demanding global environment — one shaped by climate strain, demographic transformation, technological leaps, and renewed great-power competition. Understanding where genuine opportunity lies — and which risks are rising fastest — is essential for charting the next decade of emerging-market strategy.
Global Tastemakers, Culture, and Soft Power
A new generation of tastemakers is exerting their influence as traditional culture gatekeepers find their power waning. Meanwhile, evolving cultural signals, and new consumer expectations around authenticity are reshaping the industry’s trajectory.
Leadership in an Uncertain World
The global landscape has entered a period of profound uncertainty, marked by active conflicts, rising great-power rivalry, and the accelerating role of technology in shaping both offense and defense. How are shifting power dynamics, technological acceleration, and overlapping global risks reshaping the operating environment for global business?
Future of Philanthropy
We are living through a period of rapid transformation, as the institutions people have relied upon are being disrupted at an unprecedented pace. Philanthropy is at a tipping point, yet is more essential than ever in unlocking the inherent strength and potential within communities.
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Semafor World Economy empowers global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Learn more.