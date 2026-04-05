Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 3

Fortifying Resilient Global Systems

Tune in April 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET

The world is entering an age of overlapping shocks, where climate volatility, geopolitical fragmentation, technological disruption, and public-health threats increasingly converge. The question now is how to construct systems capable not only of absorbing disruption but of emerging stronger from it — a new blueprint for resilience in a more turbulent century.