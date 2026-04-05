Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 3

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Taking the Pulse of Consumer Markets
Consumer sentiment remains a decisive force in the global economy, reflecting not only financial conditions but cultural attitudes toward risk, stability, and opportunity. How are businesses identifying what is strengthening or fracturing among consumers, and what are early insights indicating about future growth?
Building Human-Centered Business
Across industries, it’s no longer a question whether AI will reshape organizations, but how fast, at what scale, and with what consequences for their people. How do companies preserve their core values, brand, and human-centered leadership in an increasingly automated world?
Security in the Digital Century
Cyberattacks now impose trillions in global losses each year, with AI-enhanced threats accelerating in both sophistication and scale. As data systems grow more complex, how are organizations strengthening both technical defenses and institutional muscle memory through scenario planning and executive-level engagement?
Fortifying Resilient Global Systems
The world is entering an age of overlapping shocks, where climate volatility, geopolitical fragmentation, technological disruption, and public-health threats increasingly converge. The question now is how to construct systems capable not only of absorbing disruption but of emerging stronger from it — a new blueprint for resilience in a more turbulent century.
The Next Frontier
Technology has become a primary battleground for economic influence and national strategy, defining how nations grow, govern, and safeguard their digital sovereignty. The world’s technological order is being renegotiated in real time, with consequences for security, competitiveness, and the architecture of everyday life.
Healthcare in a Transforming World
Health systems are strained as aging demographics, chronic disease, and workforce shortages collide with the rapid acceleration of precision medicine, AI-driven diagnostics, and digital health. The central question is not whether innovation is coming, but whether it will be deployed in ways that drive measurable value at scale.
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Semafor World Economy empowers global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Learn more.