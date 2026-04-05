Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 2

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The Next Era of Global Growth
After navigating a year of rapid change and high uncertainty around tariffs and trade dynamics, CEOs are increasingly shifting their focus to opportunities for growth – M&A, innovation, and, of course, AI.
AI’s Next Chapter
AI is advancing at a pace that is redefining the frontier of scientific and technological possibility. Understanding where innovation is accelerating, and how these breakthroughs will diffuse across economies and societies, will define the next chapter of global technological leadership.
The Future of Global Finance
Global finance is being reshaped by geopolitical turbulence, regulatory divergence, and the recalibration of cross-border capital flows. How will markets balance openness with resilience, and which regions will cultivate the transparency, scale, and confidence global capital demands?
The Geoeconomics of AI
AI is rapidly becoming the defining variable of global economic strength — reshaping productivity, industrial capacity, and national advantage with unprecedented speed. How will the choices made today determine the ways in which AI becomes a stabilizing force for shared prosperity?
The Future of Capitalism
As policymakers and businesses look to tip the scales to gain a competitive edge, the laissez-faire attitudes that propelled Wall Street and Corporate America are being rethought.
The Future of Mobility
Mobility is undergoing a once-in-a-century reinvention as electrification, autonomy, and urban redesign converge. How are players integrating technology, infrastructure, and policy into a coherent vision for the movement of people and goods?
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Semafor World Economy empowers global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Learn more.