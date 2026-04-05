Watch: Semafor World Economy Day 1

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Building Intelligent Enterprises
AI is poised to become the most transformative general-purpose technology since electrification. How will it reshape operations, decision-making, and value creation across industries?
The Economics of Infrastructure
Nations are building industrial corridors, energy interconnectors, and next-generation communications infrastructure to anchor themselves in evolving global supply chains. The scale of these efforts is unprecedented: what will it mean for innovative financing models and complex public-private coordination?
Rethinking Global Business
In an era of rapidly changing global commerce, what distinguishes businesses that are staying ahead of the curve from others who are falling behind?
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Semafor World Economy empowers global decision makers to navigate extraordinary complexity by curating the richest insights, ideas, and diverse perspectives on the new world economy. Learn more.