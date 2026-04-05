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Trump issues expletive-laden threat against Iran

Updated Apr 5, 2026, 6:06pm EDT
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President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House
Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

US President Donald Trump, in an expletive-laden post on Sunday, threatened to bomb all of Iran’s power plants and destroy its bridges if Tehran didn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He told Axios he is open to striking a deal with Iran by Tuesday, but otherwise, “I am blowing up everything over there.” Such attacks would be considered a war crime under international law, The New York Times reported.

Trump’s rhetoric comes after US forces rescued a missing crew member of a fighter jet that had been shot down over Iran, concluding a “politically perilous moment in the war,” The Washington Post wrote.

But without a ceasefire in sight, the war is “headed toward an escalation,” The Times of Israel argued.

J.D. Capelouto
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