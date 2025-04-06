“A battle Elon won’t win”: Musk takes on Trump’s trade guru Peter Navarro

Elon Musk’s frustrations with White House trade policy became public Saturday when he called for a vast free trade zone — and took aim at fellow White House advisor Peter Navarro over Donald Trump’s new tariffs plans.

Musk, who has largely stayed out of the growing debate over Trump’s decision to go all-in on tariffs, responded early Saturday morning to a post from an X user praising Navarro, a longtime Trump aide and key architect of the president’s tariff announcement. The Tesla co-founder argued that “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing,” adding that Navarro hadn’t “built shit.”

The public disagreement cast a light on a deeper division among Trump’s coalition between his MAGA base and the business and tech leaders who have rallied around the president. Some in the administration downplayed Musk’s remarks, with one official noting that Musk has made negative comments about others in the administration in the past and that everyone has “their opinion” on matters. Navarro did not respond to a request for comment.

“Some choose to make it public, some choose to not,” this official said. “I don’t think this White House especially can be defined by sort of the traditional rules. We have people with strong opinions. Sometimes they publicize it, sometimes they don’t. At the end of the day, everybody’s on the same team.”

But others inside the administration and close to Trump appeared confused, and surprised, about Musk’s decision to publicly go after Navarro (and by extension, indicate his displeasure with the president’s decision).

“That’s a battle Elon won’t win,” a person close to Trump warned. “Nobody is tired of Peter.”

