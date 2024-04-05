Yellen warns of Chinese manufacturing dominance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of China’s growing domination in manufacturing at the start of a four-day trip to the country. Yellen called Beijing’s treatment of global companies “unfair,” and pointed to the risk of overproduction by Chinese manufacturers.

U.S.-based firms have been sidelined by Chinese companies, she added, calling for a shift in Beijing’s policy. “Ending these unfair practices would benefit China by improving the business climate here,” she said at an event held by the American Chamber of Commerce in China.