Tom Chivers
Apr 5, 2024, 8:26am EDT

Invest in K-pop, Goldman says

NewJeans attend the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 6, 2024.NewJeans attend the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 6, 2024.
Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
The News

The stock market undervalues K-pop, according to Goldman Sachs.

Korean pop music is ubiquitous: Six of the world’s top 20 best-selling artists in 2023, and all three of the best-selling albums, were South Korean, an industry survey said. Its power stretches beyond music: Hyundai pulled out of an aluminum supply deal after K-pop fans campaigned against the plan.

Know More

But the market thinks it has peaked, the Financial Times’ Asia business editor wrote. Shares in the four biggest K-pop management companies have fallen over the last nine months.

Goldman Sachs researchers said this was a mistake; they suggested the shares should be 85 to 137% higher than where they were in mid-March, and predicted that the fanbase will grow rapidly for at least the next three years.

