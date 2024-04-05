Two Israel soldiers to be removed after World Central Kitchen strike

Israel will remove two senior officers from their posts after a military investigation into drone strikes on an aid convoy in Gaza deemed the attack a “serious mistake” which ran against the force’s “orders and open-fire regulations.”

A probe into the strikes, which killed seven people, found that they were ordered after Israeli forces believed they had identified a Hamas gunman traveling with World Central Kitchen employees, the Times of Israel reported.

“The attack on the aid vehicles is a serious mistake, which stemmed from a serious failure, as a result of wrong identification, a mistake in decision-making and an attack contrary to the orders and open-fire regulations,” the Israeli military said.