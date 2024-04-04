Biden says Israel must address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis to retain US support

U.S. President Joe Biden slammed Israel’s deadly strikes on humanitarian workers in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, telling the Israeli leader that Washington’s continued support for his war campaign depends on Israel taking action to address the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the strip.

“[Biden] made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers,” the White House said in a statement. ”He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”

It was the first time the leaders had spoken since seven World Central Kitchen workers were killed while delivering food in Gaza, including a dual Canadian-American citizen. The attack has drawn international condemnation and further destabilized U.S.-Israeli relations, as lawmakers lambast Netanyahu’s government for complicating aid delivery to Gaza, where millions are facing famine.

The U.S. president also called on Netanyahu to implement an immediate ceasefire “to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians,” the White House said.

The WCK and other aid groups have decided to pull their services from Gaza, saying that the risks to their workers are now too high.

The Israel Defense Forces admitted responsibility for the strike and called it a “grave mistake,” adding that it had not intentionally targeted the workers.