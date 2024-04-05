Inside the battle over Nebraska’s electoral college votes

Six months ago, Nebraska Republican Party Chairman Eric Underwood pitched Ronna McDaniel on a simple idea that could help the GOP win the presidency again.

Since 1991, Nebraska had split its electoral votes; two for the statewide winner, then three for the winner of each congressional district. Trump lost the Omaha-based 2nd district in 2020, and if the GOP lost it again in 2024 — even if it flipped Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia — it would lose the presidency by a single vote. There was a bill frozen in the state legislature that could change that, assigning all five electors to the statewide winner, if Republicans rescued it. Underwood’s question for the RNC chair and its legal counsel was: Would the national party help?

“In essence, the response was: I’m a federal officer, this is a state issue,” Underwood recalled this week. “Thanks for the heads up, tell us how it goes.” The idea went nowhere until late Tuesday morning. Underwood got a text from Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating office of the conservative activist group Turning Point USA and an RNC committeeman from Arizona, who was one of the loudest voices in the successful recent campaign to oust McDaniel. Bowyer asked if the Nebraska legislature was still in session, and whether the “winner-take-all” bill could still be revived. Underwood said that it could.

Within 36 hours, that plan was endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen, Sen. Pete Ricketts, Donald Trump, and most of the GOP supermajority in the unicameral state senate. It was stymied on Wednesday night after one senator tried to add winner-take-all language to a bill heading to the floor. Her colleagues voted it down, with just eight Republicans in favor. Many of the no-votes were on record in favor of the core idea, but objected on strictly procedural grounds.

“Maybe y’all should do the work in the committee hearings when the bill is actually introduced,” snapped Sen. Julie Slama, the Republican who’d lost the vote.

Conservatives are still looking for a legislative end-run that could save the bill, however. Turning Point USA and the Nebraska GOP are planning an April 9 “Win Every Vote” rally to marshal support before the end of session, with TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk flying in to help. Underwood told Semafor on Friday that the party had multiple paths forward, if Republicans saw the potential importance of locking in a fifth electoral vote from Nebraska and stuck together.

“There are constitutional, by-the-rules ways of making this happen, including how to amend it into another bill, to call a special session, to do a suspension of the rules,” said Underwood. “They have options.”