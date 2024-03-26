The battle over ‘Zuckerbucks’ comes to Wisconsin

A black-and-white picture of Elon Musk pops up on Facebook. His fingers are tented — the international gesture for “up to no good.” The message, paid for by a conservative Wisconsin group: “Stop Republican billionaires and big corporations from influencing the outcome of Wisconsin’s elections!”

The ad, which MacIver Impact started running last week, urges a “yes” vote on Questions 1 and 2, constitutional amendments that the GOP legislature in Madison put on the April 2 ballot.

At first glance, the issues involved might seem a bit niche. The first measure would bar election officials from accepting private grants; the second would require that “only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendum.”

AD

But the amendments are in fact part of a quietly successful nationwide campaign by Republicans, which grew out of MAGA anger at how $400 million in donations from Mark Zuckerberg to nonprofits were used by local officials to pay expenses and reach out to voters during the 2020 elections. After turnout rose in Democratic cities, Republicans derided those gifts as “Zuckerbucks.”

Some MacIver ads use Zuckerberg himself as their bogeyman. Musk never actually funded election grants, but he makes a more convenient villain for liberals, whom the referendum’s backers are still targeting. Elected Democrats oppose both measures, which are based on legislation that Gov. Tony Evers, like other Democratic governors, smothered with a veto.

“These will basically ban Zuckerbucks,” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said in a Monday night video, shared by the Wisconsin GOP, urging Republicans to support Trump on April 2 and vote “yes” on both questions.

AD

Johnson’s ad was notable, because there has been little outside interest in the Question 1 and 2 vote, and no mass mobilization for or against it. Third-party groups like the state ACLU and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign are attacking it, and the state League of Women Voters has warned that the changes would make the work of local election officials harder. Republicans say it’ll restore voters’ confidence in their elections since the 2020 experience of cities using grants to increase Democratic turnout has angered Trump voters ever since.

“This proposed constitutional amendment is aimed to stop private entities and out-of-state billionaires from circumventing campaign finance laws, directly buying off cities, and using the government entity as a targeted Get-Out-The-Vote effort,” state Sen. Eric Wimberger, the sponsor of the ballot questions, said in a statement to Semafor.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party is implementing its usual organizing program, building toward the November election, and saving its resources. The Wisconsin GOP is doing more outreach, but Assembly Republicans planned for an easy win; they sent the measures to the April 2 ballot when they anticipated a bustling presidential primary after a slow holiday weekend.

AD

“What do you think that electorate is going to look like?” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asked a meeting of Republicans last year. “Super conservative, right?”

There’s no longer a Haley-Trump grudge match to turn out more voters. But with little else to drive turnout, the anti-“Zuckerbuck” side may have more enthusiasm. At the margins, anyway.

“I was literally lying in bed last night, looking at Twitter, and saying, ‘Gee, I wonder what is out there,’” said Brian Schimming, the chair of the Wisconsin GOP. “And I didn’t really see much.”