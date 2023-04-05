Why more and more Cubans are being detained by the US Coast Guard

More than 270,000 Cubans — or roughly 2.4% of the country’s population — arrived in the U.S. in 2022, a record figure.

Most Cubans seeking to reach the U.S. do so via land.

Flying to Nicaragua — one of the few countries that doesn't require a visa from Cubans — and continuing on land through Central America and Mexico is a frequently used route.

However, many still attempt to reach Florida’s coasts on makeshift vessels, a considerably cheaper option in a country where the average salary is below $30 per month.

“I left because in Cuba, buying food or toiletries, going out for a coffee, or living off of your salary are impossible,” a Cuban, who recently immigrated to Miami, told the BBC. “People there don’t live, they survive.”

According to the Madrid-based Cuban Observatory on Human Rights, 72% of the country’s population lives below the poverty line.