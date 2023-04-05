London airport ditches carry-on liquid rule

A U.K. airport scrapped a rule limiting the volume of liquids that can be packed in carry-on baggage as it employs new high-tech security scanners.

On Tuesday London City Airport, a small regional airport in the city’s east end, removed the ban on liquids over 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces), a rule that has been in place in the U.K., U.S., and other countries since 2006 after a foiled bomb plot used explosives disguised as a drink.

It is the second British airport to drop the rule, as the country’s other airports are expected to adopt the new technology by the government’s June 2024 deadline.