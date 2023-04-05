London airport ditches carry-on liquid rule

The News
A U.K. airport scrapped a rule limiting the volume of liquids that can be packed in carry-on baggage as it employs new high-tech security scanners.
On Tuesday London City Airport, a small regional airport in the city’s east end, removed the ban on liquids over 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces), a rule that has been in place in the U.K., U.S., and other countries since 2006 after a foiled bomb plot used explosives disguised as a drink.
It is the second British airport to drop the rule, as the country’s other airports are expected to adopt the new technology by the government’s June 2024 deadline.
Know More
The move is made possible by new CT scanners that take high-resolution 3D images of passengers’ luggage.
It means travelers at London City Airport will no longer need to take electronics or toiletries out of their luggage, saving time at security checkpoints. Under the new rules, they can now carry up to two liters of liquid in their carry-ons.
The news has been greeted with relief by many passengers after years of agonizing over packing liquids into 3.4-ounce containers. But the journey home could still be challenging from destination countries without the same scanning technology and ongoing liquid restrictions.
The View From Australia
Travelers on domestic flights within Australia aren’t subject to any restrictions on the amount of liquids, aerosols, or gels they pack in their carry-ons. The 3.4-ounce limit doesn’t apply until passengers are heading to international destinations.