Trump fires top national security officials in ‘bloodbath’

At least six National Security Council officials were fired after the right-wing agitator Laura Loomer met with Trump at the White House, two sources confirmed to Semafor.

Trump denied Loomer played a role in the firings, although she came to the White House for her meeting this week armed with “receipts” aimed at proving a number of staffers were disloyal to the president, The New York Times first reported.

The National Security Agency director was also ousted Thursday. The “bloodbath,” as one official described it, raised questions in Trump’s orbit about Loomer’s influence.

It comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces a Pentagon probe over his participation in a Signal chat involving The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, which has piled pressure on National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.