Uninhabited islands face tariffs under Trump’s latest policy

The quixotic design of Trump’s sweeping tariffs led them to hit unexpected targets.

The “reciprocal” levies were calculated by dividing the US trade deficit with individual countries by total trade, down to a minimum of 10%, which “makes little sense EVEN if you believe in protectionist mercantilist economics,” one top economist said.

Strange outcomes include Australia’s Norfolk Island, population 2,188, being hit with 58% tariffs, while Antarctica’s Heard Island and McDonald Islands — uninhabited except for penguins — and Jan Mayen, a Norwegian-ruled former Arctic whaling station “possibly featuring more polar bears than people,” both face 10% duties.