Trump extends TikTok ban deadline again

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would grant TikTok another 75-day extension to comply with a law that requires the app to either be sold or face a ban in the US. The app was facing a Saturday deadline.



Trump said that a deal for TikTok’s US operations to be sold “requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed,” adding that he did not want TikTok to “go dark.” Trump said he hoped to continue negotiations with China, who he acknowledged was “not very happy” with his 34% reciprocal tariffs.

NBC News reported Friday that Trump was weighing a deal that would see China retaining control of TikTok’s prized algorithm, which would be leased to a US company with a minority ownership stake. The Financial Times had previously reported that the White House was close to endorsing a deal for a consortium of US investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Blackstone, to buy the app’s American operations.