South Korea braces for more political uncertainty after Yoon’s removal from office

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel was permanently removed from office over his failed attempt to impose martial law last year.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court unanimously agreed to uphold Yoon’s impeachment Friday after eight weeks of deliberations. The acting chief justice said Yoon had “committed a great betrayal of the trust of the people.”

Despite Yoon’s defiance ahead of the ruling, he and his party both accepted the ruling with apparent humility: The now-former president told the people that he was “very sorry and regretful that I could not live up to your expectations.”