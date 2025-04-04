Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Nearly 5 million more people visited London’s West End than New York’s Broadway last year

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 4, 2025, 7:11am EDT
London’s West End. Pedro Szekely/Creative Commons. Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic
Pedro Szekely/Creative Commons. Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Nearly 5 million more people went to shows in London’s West End than New York’s Broadway in 2024, and the gap is expected to grow as international tourists boycott the US.

London theaters have rebounded since the pandemic: Attendance last year was 11% higher than in 2019, partly thanks to tax incentives which encourage producers to bring shows to Britain.

Industry figures say theaters offer a major boost to the economy, and that every £1 spent on tickets brings a further £1.27 in other spending. One also said that there is anecdotal evidence that Canadian theatergoers are choosing London over New York in retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s trade war and threats to annex Canada.

AD
AD