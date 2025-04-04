China announces tit-for-tat tariffs on all US imports, escalating recession fears

China said Friday it will impose a 34% tariff on all US imports from April 10, in a tit-for-tat response to US President Donald Trump levying 34% duties on Chinese imports as part of his “Liberation Day” tariff blitz earlier this week.

Beijing called Trump’s move — which raises average US tariffs on China to at least 65% — a “typical act of unilateral bullying.”

Beijing also imposed export controls on several rare earth elements — crucial for advanced technologies and almost exclusively mined in China — and banned Chinese firms from selling components to an additional 11 American companies.

Chinese officials also said the country would halt chicken imports from some of the biggest US exporters of agricultural commodities.