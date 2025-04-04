Trump’s tariff whirlwind upends Africa’s US trade pact

The United States’ flagship economic policy for Africa was effectively killed on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump, reset the global trade world order with a rash of tariffs for countries trying to access the US market, Africa watchers on Capitol Hill said.

AGOA (African Growth and Opportunities Act), the preferential trade program which has enabled sub-Saharan African countries tariff-free exports to the US since 2000, is set to expire this September if Congress does not renew it. But, as one Hill staffer told Semafor, its chances of renewal are now “narrow and windy.” Another Congressional aide explained: “Timing is everything, so while it’s not dead, there are few options to move it forward. Any business planning on its continuation now must assume that the authority will lapse.”

Lesotho, Madagascar, Botswana, Angola, and South Africa were the hardest hit in sub-Saharan Africa by Trump’s new “discounted reciprocal” tariff regime. Analysts said African countries would need to work together in order to mitigate the worst impacts of the dramatic reset.

“There is only one way forward: Coordinate and strategize together first,” said Hannah Ryder, founder of Development Reimagined, a consultancy. “No African country should be reaching out to the US on their own without that coordination first.”

W.Gyude Moore, a former Liberian public works minister, also said African cooperation was key, putting critical minerals, local supply chains and access for US companies at the heart of any negotiation. “Africa, as a unit, should propose a “deal” using AGOA reauthorization as the vehicle. It cannot be individual countries seeking separate deals.”