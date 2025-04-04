African basketball league turns to NBA franchise model

African basketball organizations are actively seeking financial backers in preparation for a franchise bidding process in the Basketball Africa League, Semafor has learned.

The NBA-owned league aims to award an initial set of franchises by year end, according to investors and executives who spoke to Semafor on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to discuss the plans.

Teams are awaiting details of the official criteria to be used to evaluate bids, as well as bid fees which will likely vary for different markets. Estimates could go up to the tens of millions of dollars, according to three industry sources who spoke with Semafor.

AD

Factors expected to be considered in awarding the franchises include the bidders’ ability to professionally manage basketball organizations and the strength of their local fanbases. The targeting of large, vibrant cities on the continent to host franchises is also expected to help drive fan engagement and interest.

One of BAL’s founding investors, Pave Investments said franchises would help “fortify BAL’s foundation.” It “ensures sustainable growth,” said Kwamena Afful, managing director of Pave.

”[BAL] can be commercially viable sooner than people think,” another investor told Semafor. He added that the shift could catalyze the development of sports infrastructure including arenas and practice facilities in Africa “if the NBA takes a long-term view”.