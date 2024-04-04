South Africa’s speaker charged with corruption, money laundering

South Africa’s Parliament speaker has been accused of bribery and money laundering, becoming the latest African National Congress party member to be dragged into a scandal ahead of next month’s election.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who resigned from her post as speaker on Wednesday, surrendered at a Pretoria court Thursday where she was charged with accepting more than $240,000 in bribes from a former military contractor during her tenure as defense minister. She was granted bail and has denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations are yet another setback for the ANC, whose decades-long rule after Nelson Mandela’s presidency has been marred by corruption, rising crime, and a prolonged energy crisis. South Africans head to the polls next month, where the ANC is widely expected to lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since apartheid ended.