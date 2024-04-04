The GOP’s enthusiasm edge

The News
GOP voters are a lot more excited about voting this year than Democrats, according to Gallup’s latest surveys.
59% of registered Republicans and leaners said they’re more enthusiastic to cast a ballot this year, compared to 35% who are less so. For Democrats, the numbers are closer — 55% to 42%.
The party whose backers are more enthusiastic by the end of the campaign has won four out of the last five presidential elections, Gallup notes.
But Biden supporters can take a bit of solace in history: Republicans had an even larger enthusiasm edge in April of 2020, when the Democrats were just wrapping up an acrimonious primary and many of their voters had yet to reconcile themselves to a Biden candidacy