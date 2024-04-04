No Labels announces it won’t run a third party presidential ticket

No Labels, the centrist group that sought to inject a bipartisan third-party ticket into the presidential race, announced Thursday that it is abandoning its efforts.

“Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run, and hungrier for unifying national leadership, than ever before,” No Labels co-founder Nancy Jacobson said in a statement. “But No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

No Labels spent significant time and energy plotting to put forward a bipartisan “unity ticket” to compete against Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The group believed Americans were seeking a different option — but ultimately, organizers were unable to find a viable and willing candidate, with top names like Sen. Joe Manchin, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, among many others, all declining to lead the effort.

No Labels noted that while its presidential ambitions have ended, it will “remain engaged over the next year” in the election.

“Like many Americans, we are concerned that the division and strife gripping the country will reach a critical point after this election, regardless of who wins,” the statement read. “Suffice it to say that this movement is not done. In fact, it is just beginning.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news that No Labels would not be choosing a candidate.