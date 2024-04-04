Germany considers bringing back compulsory military service

Germany is considering reinstating compulsory military service as part of “landmark” reforms aimed at making its armed forces better equipped in the event of further Russian aggression on the continent.

The country, which has one of NATO’s largest militaries, should be prepared “in the event of war,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, as he outlined plans to overhaul the long-neglected military.

It reflects Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s declaration that Germany is at a “Zeitenwende,” or a turning point, following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and must reconsider its defense strategy.