Five Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel killed in twin attacks

Several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were injured in the attacks, which have been claimed by the Pakistan-based extremist organization Jaish al-Adl, AFP reported.

Clashes between the group and the Revolutionary Guard broke out late Wednesday evening. Fifteen of the attackers were killed, state media said.

This is the second such attack in Iran claimed by Jaish al-Adl. The organization attacked a police station in the town of Rask in December, killing 11 security personnel. In January, Iran carried out strikes on two bases believed to belong to Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan.