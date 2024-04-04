rotating globe
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Apr 4, 2024, 7:50am EDT
Middle East

Five Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel killed in twin attacks

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag is pictured near a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo
WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo
Title icon

The News

At least five members of Iran’s security force were killed in two attacks near the country’s border with Pakistan, state media said on Thursday.

Title icon

Know More

Several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were injured in the attacks, which have been claimed by the Pakistan-based extremist organization Jaish al-Adl, AFP reported.

Clashes between the group and the Revolutionary Guard broke out late Wednesday evening. Fifteen of the attackers were killed, state media said.

This is the second such attack in Iran claimed by Jaish al-Adl. The organization attacked a police station in the town of Rask in December, killing 11 security personnel. In January, Iran carried out strikes on two bases believed to belong to Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan.

