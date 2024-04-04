Drug maker pulls failed ALS treatment from market in rare move

The maker of a failed drug meant to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) said Thursday it will voluntarily pull the treatment from the market, a rare move for a pharmaceutical company. It comes after a clinical trial showed the medication doesn’t help patients with the deadly neurological condition, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The drug was already controversial, having been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2022 after one small clinical trial while the approval process for new treatments usually requires two large studies that show a clear benefit. That was because FDA officials wanted to give the drug, called Relyvrio, more regulatory flexibility, “given the serious and life-threatening nature of ALS and the substantial unmet need.”

“While this is a difficult moment for the ALS community, we reached this path forward in partnership with the stakeholders who will be impacted and in line with our steadfast commitment to people living with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases,” the CEOs of the drug maker, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.