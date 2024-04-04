Biden set to speak with Netanyahu amid US fury over strike on humanitarian convoy

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an Israeli strike on humanitarian workers this week.

The White House is reportedly furious about the drone strike, which killed seven World Central Kitchen employees including a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen. The Biden administration, however, has continued to affirm its support of Israel, with White House spokesman John Kirby telling reporters that the U.S. is pressing Israel to “do things differently that prevents civilian casualties.”