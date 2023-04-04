TikTok fined $15.9M by UK regulators, the latest in a string of legal cases

British regulators fined TikTok £12.7 million ($15.9 million) for misusing children's data, the latest move against the Chinese social media titan which is also facing lawsuits in the U.S. and Europe.

TikTok "did not do enough" to ensure its users were over the age of 13 and remove those that were underage, the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office said on Tuesday. Under British law, organizations must obtain parental consent if collecting data on children under 13 .

TikTok said it disagrees with the ICO's decision, the BBC reported.