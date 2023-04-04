No gag order for Trump: Judge

Former President Donald Trump and his legal team will not be placed under a gag order following his historic arraignment at the New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan ruled.

But Merchan pressed both sides to maintain civility following Trump's arraignment, appearing to agree with prosecutors that Trump's "threatening and escalating" rhetoric could pose a problem going forward, the New York Times reported.

One of Trump's attorneys, Todd Blanche, attempted to justify the former president's past comments, prompting Merchan to say, "I don't share your view."

The judge urged both sides to refrain from commentary with "the potential to incite violence and civil unrest."