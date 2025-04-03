World reels, markets plummet after Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs unveiled

World leaders and global markets were left reeling Thursday after US President Donald Trump unveiled steep tariffs on imports from all countries, in the biggest shakeup of the international trading system in decades.

In a speech in the White House Rose Garden, Trump announced baseline levies of 10% on all imports, and far higher tariffs on many key trading partners, saying that “for years, hard working American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense.”

Stock futures on the S&P 500 lost 3%, with steep losses expected at the markets’ open, in a sign that the sheer scale of the tariffs had taken investors by surprise. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 3%, with automakers particularly badly hit, while South Korea’s benchmark index fell 2%.