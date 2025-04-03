Tech industry braces for impact of Trump assault on global trade

The tech industry has been left reeling by US President Trump’s latest slate of tariffs as steeper levies on China, Vietnam, India, and other nations that serve as manufacturing hubs for some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names look set to hit its highly globalized supply chains.

Trump also imposed a 32% tariff on Taiwanese goods with an exemption for semiconductors chips, the country’s main export.

AD

Tech stocks sank on Thursday the day after Trump’s announcement, CNBC reported.

“Online retailers will feel the pain, and so will consumer device brands,” said Ian Bremmer of consulting firm Eurasia Group.

Big Tech was reportedly cautiously optimistic that Trump would use tariffs to push back on foreign regulation, although the EU signaled that it was planning to retaliate against the tariffs in part by cracking down even harder on US tech companies operating in the bloc.