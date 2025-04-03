Trump’s tariffs hit China where it hurts, but hand Beijing an opportunity

China was hit particularly hard by US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” trade salvo, unveiled Wednesday, with Beijing now facing 34% tariffs on top of existing 20% duties.

The country vowed retaliation, saying the sweeping tariffs “endanger global economic development,” but did not specify how Beijing could hit back.

The duties deal a further blow to China as it attempts an economic comeback in the face of a domestic housing market crisis, unemployment woes, and deflation.