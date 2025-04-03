Trump shakes up global trade with assault on friends and foes

US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of long-awaited tariffs Wednesday marked the most drastic reimagining of global trade in generations, as the stark projection of American power sparked fury abroad and sent stock markets plummeting.

The US leader’s announcement of 10% baseline levies on all foreign imports, plus far higher tariffs on many key trading partners, means no allies have escaped unscathed, though the impact of the levies are likely to be felt unequally.

The punitive tariffs, steeper than many analysts expected, represent the culmination of Trump’s decades-long desire to redress an international trading order he sees as unfair — despite widespread warnings that in an escalating global trade war, America too stands to lose.