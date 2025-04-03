Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Stellantis to temporarily lay off hundreds of US workers in wake of Trump tariffs

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
Apr 3, 2025, 12:28pm EDT
A general view of the Stellantis Truck Assembly Plant in Derramadero, Coahuila state, Mexico.
Antonio Ojeda/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Automaker Stellantis said it would temporarily lay off 900 workers at five US plants and pause production at factories in Mexico and Canada. The cuts came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all US imports on top of a 25% duty hike on vehicle imports that took effect Thursday.

We are continuing to assess the medium- and long-term effects of these tariffs on our operations,” the company’s North American chief Antonio Filosa told employees in an email, adding that the “current environment creates uncertainty.”

The retrenchment comes after the struggling automaker’s chairman told investors last month that Trump’s tariffs would complicate the company’s efforts to reverse its run of bad fortune; Stellantis’ net income fell 70 percent in 2024.

AD
AD