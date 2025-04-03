Pentagon watchdog to investigate Hegseth over leaked Signal chat

The Pentagon’s Inspector General office has opened an investigation into US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his use of a commercial messaging app to share sensitive information about American military strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen.

Hegseth’s use of Signal to communicate with senior Trump officials about the attack emerged after the editor of The Atlantic was added to the group chat.

The investigation will evaluate whether Hegseth complied with the Pentagon’s classification requirements. Hegseth has repeatedly said the information he shared was not classified.

AD

The probe comes after three National Security Council officials were reportedly fired Thursday; the Trump administration has come under significant pressure, including from Republicans, to account for the Signal debacle, which many analysts and military experts have said represents a serious national security lapse.