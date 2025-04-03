Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Hungary to withdraw from ICC as Netanyahu visits

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 3, 2025, 6:31am EDT
Benjamin Netanyahu and Viktor Orbán.
Benjamin Netanyahu and Viktor Orbán. Bernadett Szabo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Hungary said it would withdraw from the International Criminal Court as it welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes.

Budapest’s announcement on Thursday represents a blow to the court, which had appeared to be “growing in confidence,” as one foreign policy scholar put it, with attempted prosecutions in recent years of Netanyahu over his country’s actions in Gaza, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war.

Because the ICC lacks enforcement powers, it relies on member states to act on its behalf. Yet, as The New York Times noted, “instead of arresting Mr. Netanyahu upon his arrival in Budapest… Hungary rolled out the red carpet.”

AD
AD