‘What happened to solving trillion-dollar problems?’: 5 questions for Bilt Rewards’ Ankur Jain

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson: How should people understand what Bilt Rewards does?

Ankur Jain: $700 billion a year is spent on rent and $4 trillion a year is spent on mortgages. It started off [with the idea that] if you’re paying your biggest expense every month, you should get rewarded and should build your credit. But from there, it’s now opened up all of this commerce around it.

Why did you start the company?

At the end of 2017, I had just left Tinder. I started getting all these calls from VCs pitching me these garbage companies. It was like, ‘We’re building this NFT crypto purse wallet company, and you can have this crypto-kitties thing that you can do here.’ I remember walking around San Francisco, thinking to myself, ‘These guys are putting $100 million each into these companies, and nobody here can afford rent. What happened to solving these trillion-dollar problems in housing, and health care, and student loans?’ I wanted to go work on these problems.

How have you gone about scaling the company?

We’ve been very adamant about not scaling quickly, even today. Honestly, it’s one of the things that petrifies me the most as a CEO. I spend time with so many of my peers and friends who were founders of companies in [earlier decades], and they were disruptive, and fast-growing, and hungry. And it blows my mind how dysfunctional these companies have become. They’re slow, they’re bureaucratic, they’re full of politics — and these are tech companies.

AD

How are you trying to avoid that fate?

Headcount is the No. 1 issue that happens. People start just hiring to solve problems, and most companies start to structure. We did this at Tinder. It was a huge mistake. You keep engineering together, and marketing, and product. Inevitably, it becomes, ‘Well, engineering didn’t get it done on time.’

We’re built to run as pods; our company is made up of eight mini startups, and we cap teams at 25 people. [Each one] includes a [general manager,] front-end engineers, back-end engineers, product design, product management, and marketing. You have your own mini sub-brand identity, inspired by the military squadron concept. In the Navy, every squadron has a [version] of the Navy logo that’s like their team’s logo. So we create this branding and they get their own swag. It’s a way to create more camaraderie within your group, but you’re still part of this continued business.

You’re not going to be able to go from $3 billion to $10 billion with just 200 people?

I really think we can. Every step of the way, we keep asking ourselves, why do people throw people at problems? And how do you do that in a way that’s automated [instead]? We don’t just launch random merchants on our system. With restaurants, we took six months and we built integrations for self-service onboarding for all the major point of sale systems and booking platforms.

AD

This is why I didn’t take venture money. When you take venture money, everybody wants you to do quick markups and just growth. That was a mistake I made in my last company. This time around, we said, ‘We’re trying to build a multidecade business.’ If it takes me an extra six months, who cares?