Why Nigeria’s currency is rebounding against the dollar

Nigeria’s currency depreciated so quickly between October and February that projections of one dollar to 2,000 naira by the end of this year’s first quarter were common and seemed inevitable. The country’s dependence on dollar-denominated imports — especially of petrol, the price of which affects everything from food to transportation — triggered fears of higher inflation and more dire effects on the cost of living.

The central bank’s interventions appear to have been well timed. Apart from the lower exchange rates, the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates are smaller, indicating less demand for dollars outside bank channels.

Some of the reduced demand may be seasonal: Peak dollar demand for the over 70,000 Nigerians studying abroad occurs in the months leading up to the beginning of fall and winter semesters in North America. But an overall aggressive approach from the CBN, which has included clamping down on cryptocurrency exchange Binance for supposedly amplifying the naira’s weakness by fueling demand for the dollar-pegged USDT coin, has achieved some stability.

That said, the CBN’s defense of the naira will have its costs. The bank gets the dollars it sells to currency changers from Nigeria’s forex reserves, partly funded by dollar receipts from the sales of bonds and treasury bills. Interest to be paid on treasury bills auctioned in the first three months of this year is estimated at 1.01 trillion naira ($777 million).