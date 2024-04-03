Swiss federal ministers are giving up their free ski passes

The News
Swiss federal ministers are giving up their free annual ski passes worth around $4,000.
Switzerland recently voted in favor of a referendum for greater social welfare that was opposed by the majority right-wing coalition government, which warned against the roughly $5 billion cost.
Social media posts noted that government officials received perks like $200,000 pensions and, notably, free ski lift passes for Swiss slopes every year.
AD
Know More
In 2022, one minister defended the passes as “a working tool,” saying, “I have a great many meetings with business leaders and mayors on the slopes.” This did not wash, Le Monde’s Geneva correspondent reported, and eight senior government figures have given them up.