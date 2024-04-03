rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 3, 2024, 1:37pm EDT

Swiss federal ministers are giving up their free ski passes

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
PostEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: The daily global news briefing you can trust. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Swiss federal ministers are giving up their free annual ski passes worth around $4,000.

Switzerland recently voted in favor of a referendum for greater social welfare that was opposed by the majority right-wing coalition government, which warned against the roughly $5 billion cost.

Social media posts noted that government officials received perks like $200,000 pensions and, notably, free ski lift passes for Swiss slopes every year.

AD
Title icon

Know More

In 2022, one minister defended the passes as “a working tool,” saying, “I have a great many meetings with business leaders and mayors on the slopes.” This did not wash, Le Monde’s Geneva correspondent reported, and eight senior government figures have given them up.

Semafor Logo
AD