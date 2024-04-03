Special Counsel Jack Smith rebukes judge in Trump documents case

Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a highly unusual rebuke of the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal classified documents case late Tuesday, cautioning that the legal path she’s pursuing “is wrong.”

Trump stands accused of violating the Espionage Act by stashing hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

Smith said in a filing that briefings ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — who Trump nominated to the bench — show she has a “fundamentally flawed” understanding of the case that has “no basis in law or fact.”

The case has been met with meandering delays, and Cannon has entertained curious legal arguments that have left experts baffled. This tangle raises the likelihood that the case will not go to trial before the November election, despite both sides saying they could be ready by the summer.

The confrontation between prosecutor and judge came after Cannon last month issued an unusual order that suggests she’s open to the defense’s claim that Trump could declare some classified documents as his personal property, potentially shielding him from prosecution.

The order instructed lawyers to file proposed jury instructions that seemed to embrace Trump’s claims that he could legally take classified documents from the White House. It was seen as particularly odd given that jury instructions are usually determined on the eve of a trial, but no trial date has been set in this case.