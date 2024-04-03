The PR industry isn’t ready to crack down on greenwashing

More than a third of board members at the world’s largest advertising and public relations firms — all of which have made public commitments to slash their own carbon emissions — also hold roles at high-emissions companies, according to analysis compiled by DeSmog.

With combined revenues of $67 billion in 2022, Omnicom Group, WPP, Interpublic Group (IPG), Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and Havas dominate the communications industry, and have hundreds of subsidiary agencies around the world. And of their 64 total directors, 22 maintain ongoing roles at companies in high-emissions industries such as fossil fuels, aviation, and plastics.

These ties, climate campaigners argue, represent a conflict of interest: All of these firms except Omnicom have public net zero goals, and all six are members of a voluntary industry initiative pledging to reduce in-house greenhouse gas emissions. Yet — campaigners posit — these board ties limit the firms’ willingness to stop producing marketing and public relations material that promote the fossil fuel industry, or portray climate-damaging companies as green.

AD

Whether or not these board links are the reason behind any unwillingness to push for more aggressive climate action, the advertising industry at large certainly lags behind other comparable sectors. Banks, for example, also work with polluting companies and have also resisted activist pressure to drop fossil fuel clients entirely, but have at least set intermediate steps that ultimately pressure their clients to do more to accelerate the energy transition. The PR industry, by comparison, sets low or no expectations for its high-carbon clients, and continues to discount a large portion of its own carbon footprint.

DeSmog sent requests for comment to the six holding groups and the directors named in this story via both company media teams and their personal company email addresses, as well as to the other firms named in this story. WPP declined to comment, while none of the other companies, or any individual directors responded.